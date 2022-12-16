The Mexican National Team gave in Qatar 2022 the worst performance of a national team in world cups in the last 30 years. El Tri was not even able to qualify in the group stage, the result of a management that for a year and a half ago had been very low in the sporting field, a fact that was noticed on the field, since Martino’s team only played well for tournament periods.
Once this fraudulent World Cup cycle came to fruition, Mexican soccer people demanded radical changes within national football, both at the Liga MX level and in the management of the different teams, including some national teams from Martino’s list. Now, one of the men most pointed out by the fans, Uriel Antuna, affirms that this fall led the Mexican National Team and in general all Mexican soccer to the precipice and that now is the ideal moment to rebuild because it cannot fall even more. low.
“With these results, with what happened, I think Mexico has hit bottom and very important things will happen. We must commit to continue growing and see more for the growth of Mexican soccer with young people to reach the next World Cup. It would help a lot to grow so much both in football and individually.”
– Uriel Antuna
What is a reality is that if Mexican soccer is not capable of changing on the fly after the hardest blow in its history, then there will be no solution to its ills.
