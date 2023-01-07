The machine of the Blue Cross and the Panathinaikos of Greece remains in talks for the possible signing of Uriel Antuna. As we reported days ago in 90min, the agreement between the Greek team and the Mexican soccer player is closed in all terms. Now, both parties are waiting for a response from the sky-blue board, which could arrive on Monday after their first game of the season against Xolos de Tijuana.
Cruz Azul clings to the continuity of the player, and it is not because the price offered by the club in Greece does not convince the machine. The celestial ones understand that Uriel is a key piece of Gutiérrez’s project and they know that at this moment in the market it would be impossible to get a replacement for Antuna, since they do not have places for those not born in Mexico to move in the international market and there are not enough options for Mexicans with the same game profile as the World Cup player for Mexico.
However, the problems within La Noria grow. The player is not only pushing to sign for Panathinaikos, but now he shows a bad attitude in training, he does not give one hundred percent and even chooses to work separately. Raúl Gutiérrez would have noticed this bad disposition in the player and that is why yesterday he would have had a tough talk with him while the rest of the team worked. The footballer wants to leave and is complicating the day to day within Cruz Azul for this.
