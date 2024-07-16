As we reported in 90min, Uriel Antuna was very close to closing his deal with AEK of Greece, a club managed by Matías Almeyda. Such is the case that in Cruz Azul’s last game against Monterrey, the sky-blue team sent the Mexican to the bench to avoid the risk of injury. Despite this, everything indicates that at this point the transfer has become too complicated and is even on the verge of failure, as the Mexican would have been used to close another signing.
Record reports that overnight, the people at AEK have stopped having communication with the board of directors of Cruz Azul, when at La Noria they were hoping to sign the transfer this weekend. The fact is that the Athens team has closed the signing of Erik Lamela, an objective that at some point seemed far away and for which they sought the purchase of Uriel, however, now that the Argentine gave in to a salary reduction and signed with the Greeks, the Athenians no longer need to seek the arrival of Antuna.
This fact has the Cruz Azul board of directors both surprised and upset, as they not only agreed to sell Antuna at a loss of money, but they have also left him out of the field out of respect for what was a formal negotiation and which today turned out to be just a strategy for AEK to force Lamela to sign with the club as soon as possible.
#Antuna #closer #staying #leaving #Cruz #Azul
