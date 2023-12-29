Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 18:37

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) estimates that the BR-040/MG concession will include investments of around R$9 billion over 30 years. Earlier, the agency informed, through the Official Diary of the Union (DOU), which scheduled the auction for the concession of these 232 kilometers of highway, which cover the stretch between Belo Horizonte and Juiz de Fora, for April 11, 2024.

The approval of the notice marks the solution for the section that is in the re-tendering process under the administration of Via 040, responsible only for the maintenance and essential operation of the highway.

ANTT director, Guilherme Theo Sampaio, said that the agency is advancing in the first highway concession re-bidding process, with the aim of bringing improvements to the user, such as increasing capacity, improving services and adopting technology.

“This will also allow improvements in existing bottlenecks, providing more effective solutions, such as at the exit from Belo Horizonte, in the mining region, which will bring greater safety, road fluidity and efficiency”, stated Sampaio in a release released this Friday, 29.

The project covers the stretch between the junction with BR-356/MG (to Belo Horizonte) and the junction with Antiga União e Indústria (Triunfo), in Juiz de Fora.

For the concession superintendent, Marcelo Fonseca, the notice is aimed at resolving structural connections of the highway that is part of the connection between Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

“We have a highway that is entirely double-lane, but much of it is multi-lane, which is two lanes in each direction, but without a central separation, which causes accidents to occur. This issue will be resolved with the introduction of duplications and central separation,” said Fonseca.