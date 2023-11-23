The document will still undergo adjustments until it is published in the Official Gazette of the Union; auction is scheduled for February

A ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) approved, this Thursday (23.Nov.2023), the notice for the BR-040/MG concession project. The highway totals 232 km in length from Belo Horizonte (MG) to Juiz de Fora (MG). More than R$9 billion must be made in investments over the 30 years of the concession.

The approval was made with reservations and, therefore, there will be adjustments to the proposal, to be published in the coming weeks in the “Official Gazette of the UnionO”. The auction is scheduled for February. The statement was made by the agency’s press office. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF – 791 kB).

The notice marks the solution for the stretch, which is being re-bid under the administration of the concessionaire Via 040. The company is only responsible for the maintenance and essential operation of the highway.

“With this new tender, it will be possible to resume investments in BR-040, a fundamental road for the development of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. We can say that duplications and route corrections are planned, with the aim of ensuring more efficient traffic and the safety of those traveling along the stretches.”, declared the director of ANTT, Guilherme Sampaio.

The previous proposal to rebid BR-040 covered the stretch from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro (RJ). But, by decision of the Ministry of Transportthe project was changed after studies, with the division into 2 sections: from Belo Horizonte to Juiz de Fora and from Juiz de Fora to Rio de Janeiro.

According to ANTT, the modification serves the public interest, allowing the execution of works in both sections to be brought forward and increasing participation in the bidding.

Among the planned improvements are the duplication of almost 164 km of highways, the implementation of 42 km of additional lanes, more than 15 km of marginal roads and more than 14 km of highways. Improvements to optimize traffic will also be made. Project details will be published in the DOU.

As it is a route in the re-tendering phase, the project notice foresees the operational transition between the current operator, Via 040, and the future winner of the tender. To achieve this, the new concessionaire must present a transition plan.

“This aims to avoid discontinuities in service provision, ensuring operational continuity and allowing for more robust investments in the highway, which is a significant route for the transport of agricultural, livestock, mineral and industrial products.”, highlights the concession superintendent, Marcelo Fonseca.