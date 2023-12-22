Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 20:24

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) countered criticism of a lack of transparency in the approval of the new Regulatory Framework for Interstate and International Road Passenger Transport (TRIP). In a note to Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the regulatory body stated that the text was approved “after extensive debate” and that “all contributions received were technically analyzed and were taken into consideration during the creation of the document approved by the collegiate board from ANTT”.

New entrants to the road market and Amobitec (Brazilian Mobility and Technology Association) criticized ANTT's lack of transparency, for not having made the updated draft of the new framework available before the meeting. “The document, which was unanimously approved by the agency’s collegial board, will receive changes suggested by ANTT’s general director, Rafael Vitale, and will be published afterwards”, states the note. Until the publication of this report, the text had not yet been made available.

ANTT also said that the new regulation seeks to reduce concentration in the road market, but with “caution, to the extent of inspection capacity”. According to the note, the agency assesses that “an indiscriminate opening could lead to a predatory scenario”. The new framework, however, was criticized by incoming entities and companies for setting back the opening process, discouraging competition and reserving the market for old players.