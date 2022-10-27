The Ministry of Infrastructure (Minfra) and the National Land Transportation Agency (ANTT) signed this Wednesday (26) five contracts for the construction of railway lines in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso and Bahia. Under this model, there is no need for an auction or payment of grants to the Union, which are the financial contribution of the federal government.

According to a note published on the ANTT website, the new contracts include the construction of 1,040.7 new kilometers of lines. The stretches served in Goiás will be Corumbá from Goiás to Anápolis, with a length of 68 kilometers. According to ANTT, the branch should create 5,169 direct and indirect jobs.

In Mato Grosso, one of the stretches extends from Santa Rita do Trivelato to Sinop, with 250.7 kilometers. The other, from Primavera do Leste to Ribeirão Cascalheira, will have 498 kilometers of railway lines. This branch will generate, according to ANTT, 54,365 direct jobs and 25,640 indirect ones.

Finally, in Bahia, one of the sections runs from São Desidério to Riachão das Neves, and the other from Correntina to Arrojolândia. There will be more than 220 kilometers in both, with an estimated generation of around 33 thousand direct and indirect jobs with the works.

Thanks to Law 14.273/2021, enacted in December last year, it was possible to authorize the construction and private operation of railways. However, the rule was only regulated by an ANTT resolution issued in early September.

According to the regulatory agency, in about a month of the resolution’s validity, 15 new authorizations were required and the documentation was complemented in more than 20 requests made during the validity of Provisional Measure 1.065/2021, edited in August last year and which expired in Congress. National.

Twenty-seven railway authorization contracts based on the provisional measure were signed by the government, reaching a total of 9,923 kilometers. However, some rules were changed when there was approval by Congress, which required new regulation by the Ministry of Infrastructure.