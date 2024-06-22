Antstream Arcade will launch in Europe, the US and Brazil with over 1,300 games ready to play. We are talking about classic games, in the sense that, as already mentioned, the service is dedicated exclusively to the world of retrogaming.

The various international rulings that have forced Apple to open up more to third parties and, above all, to open its App Store, are bearing much fruit, such as the arrival of first major cloud gaming service on the platform. In fact, on 27 June 2024 the iOS version of Antstream Arcade which deals with retrogaming.

Broadcast on all screens

“One of Antstream’s main goals is to allow gamers to easily access many of the biggest retro titles, anytime, anywhere,” explained Steve Cottam, the company’s CEO. “By entering the Apple App Store and being available on all iPhone and iPad devicesthis goal is one step closer to reality.”

The covers of the latest two games added to the service: Kung-Fu Master and Breakout

We have talked about Antstream Arcade several times in the past, precisely because of its peculiarities. It is already available on many platforms: Mac, PC, Android devices, Samsung TV, Linux and Xbox. The Xbox version in particular was much talked about, considering the presence of a proprietary subscription from the hardware manufacturer on the platform. The arrival on iOS is therefore a logical step for its expansion, that is, for the goal of being accessible everywhere.

Antstream also confirmed that local co-op, weekly tournaments, challenges and global leaderboards will all be features on iOS devices as well. So we’re not talking about a somewhat neutered version, but of the complete experience. However, our advice is to equip yourself with a good mobile controller. Touch controls can be a little tricky with classic games.