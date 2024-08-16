Antstream Arcade is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 after years of availability on PC, mobile systems and Xbox consoles. This is a Subscription cloud gaming service which gives players access to a library of over 1,300 retro games, all playable via streaming, so no configuration issues or anything else. There are also tournaments, medals and various extras that add a lot of spice to the titles on offer.

Retro Clouds

The full list of games currently available on Antstream Arcade is 1,357including over 200 Amiga games, nearly 300 arcade games, over 350 C64 games, over 50 Mega Drive games, over 40 Super Nintendo games, and over 350 ZX Spectrum computer games. For a list of all the games featured, visit this page.

The annual subscription costs 39.99 euros, while lifetime access costs 99.99 euros (this last option is not available for all platforms). If you want, you can also choose the monthly band for 3.99 euros.

Antstream CEO Steve Cottam announced plans to bring the service to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 during the company’s latest showcase, which was livestreamed. The official release date will be announced in the coming weeks.which shouldn’t be long away.

Additionally, it was also announced that the original PlayStation games made with the Net Yaroze kit will soon be coming to the service. Finally, which develops games for the Pico-8 Virtual Consolecan submit them to be included. The first two are already coming: Puzzles of the Paladin and Manbomber.