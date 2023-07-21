Microsoft has announced that Antstream Arcade cloud gaming service dedicated to retrogaming, is from today available For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. If you like video games from the past, or you are simply curious and want to know some of them, this is the right opportunity for you.

The first third-party cloud service on Xbox

Antstream Arcade is legal retro gaming heaven

Antstream Arcade is the first cloud service from third parts to arrive on the Xbox platform. It allows you to play titles such as Speedball 2: Brutal Delux, the great Manic Miner, Metal Slug, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and many more. It has a catalog of more than 1,300 games, which includes titles from Atari, Commodore, Sega, Nintendo and PlayStation, just to name a few.

As already reported, the subscription on Xbox it costs $29.99 (annual) or $79.99 (lifetime). On PC it costs €39.99 a year or €3.99 a month. On Xbox, you can purchase the annual membership for $29.99 and the lifetime membership for $79.99. The service is available immediately in Europe, the UK, the USA and Canada.

Antstream Arcade was launched in 2019. In 2021 it was also launched on Epic Games Store. It is currently playable from: PC, Mac, Android, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV and Atari VCS. If you want to know more, we have dedicated a special to Antstream Arcade.

Antstream Arcade on Xbox