When looking at the life of the antswe cannot leave out the small companions that are often found next to the colonies of these social insects: the aphids.

Often referred to as “plant lice,” these tiny creatures have become favorite pets of ants due to its ability to produce a sweet substance called honeydew, which is a highly prized food for these insects.

Aphids are sap-sucking insects that feed on plant sap. Although this can cause damage to the plant, the ants have developed a symbiotic relationship with the aphids.

The ants protect the aphids from predators and move them from one plant to another to make sure they always have access to a constant source of food.

Also, the ants have learned to stimulate the aphids to produce more honeydew. They do this by gently stroking the bodies of the aphids with their antennae.

In return, the ants feed on the honeydew, and in some cases even “milk” the aphids for more.

Although it may seem strange that ants “breed” aphids as pets, this symbiotic relationship benefits both species. The ants get a constant source of sweet food, while the aphids receive protection and care from the ants.

This symbiotic relationship between these insects is a fascinating example of how species can benefit from each other in the wild.

What other animals are ants’ pets?

In addition to aphids, there are other animals that are considered as pets by ants. For example, some species of ants care for mealybugs, which are scale-like insects that feed on plant sap just like aphids.

The ants stimulate the mealybugs to produce a substance called “cochineal,” which is similar to the honeydew produced by aphids.

In addition to these insects, there are some species of ants that take care of certain types of worms or larvae that provide them with food.

For example, the leaf-weaver ant (Atta cephalotes) cares for a species of fungus that grows on leaves that the ants collect. The ants cut the leaves and take them to the nest, where they use them to grow the fungus, which they then consume as food.

In conclusion, ants are known for their symbiotic relationship with different species of animals that become their pets.

These animals, including aphids, mealybugs, aphids, and larvae, provide the ants with food and other benefits, while the ants provide them with protection and care.