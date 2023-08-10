The girl of Russian origin got her passport. The debut on the evening of August 15th with Romania at the Arena di Verona
Finally. It is appropriate to say that Ekaterina Antropova has become an Italian citizen, the spiker born in 2003 in fact in the afternoon she swore allegiance to the Constitution and the Laws of the Italian Republic, at the Municipality of Scandicci (the team where she plays), completing the bureaucratic process for obtaining citizenship. Antropova will therefore be officially available to Italy coach Davide Mazzanti for the next women’s European Championship, which will kick off on Tuesday 15 August with the eagerly awaited match at the Verona Arena between Italy and Romania (8 pm). These are the first words of an excited Ekaterina, immediately after the oath: “It’s a wonderful day that I’ve been waiting for for a long time, I want to thank everyone who helped me. I can’t wait to wear the blue shirt and take the field for Italy. From today I no longer represent only the name that can be read on my back, but also what I have in front of me. This is a reward for all these years of sacrifices, I have to say thanks to my family who supported and supported me and all those people who have followed me in this growth path».
«In these months when the passport didn’t arrive, I never thought I wouldn’t make it, but that I was in a large group and that in the end we would make it. Now I don’t see that I can wear this shirt even officially. The war in Russia: I have grandparents on my father’s side who are Ukrainians, I’m just saying that this is a very hard time. The European? I would like Italy to demonstrate the united and determined group it is. I hope we can show it on the pitch. Can I play spiker with Egonu? For the national team I can also free. How do you think? It depends sometimes in Russian and sometimes in Italian, usually in volleyball I think in Italian because it’s more colourful. I like to confront each other and so I’m curious to have this experience with the national team with the girls and the staff, the relationship is wonderful. In these weeks I had a great time. The debut? I can’t wait for the first game. Already now there will be a load of important emotions ».
