Finally. It is appropriate to say that Ekaterina Antropova has become an Italian citizen, the spiker born in 2003 in fact in the afternoon she swore allegiance to the Constitution and the Laws of the Italian Republic, at the Municipality of Scandicci (the team where she plays), completing the bureaucratic process for obtaining citizenship. Antropova will therefore be officially available to Italy coach Davide Mazzanti for the next women’s European Championship, which will kick off on Tuesday 15 August with the eagerly awaited match at the Verona Arena between Italy and Romania (8 pm). These are the first words of an excited Ekaterina, immediately after the oath: “It’s a wonderful day that I’ve been waiting for for a long time, I want to thank everyone who helped me. I can’t wait to wear the blue shirt and take the field for Italy. From today I no longer represent only the name that can be read on my back, but also what I have in front of me. This is a reward for all these years of sacrifices, I have to say thanks to my family who supported and supported me and all those people who have followed me in this growth path».