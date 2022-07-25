Free-spirited boys who have a brother dead from government meddling. This is the prejudice that clings to the owners of a RAM – an American-made pickup that is oversized by European standards. We are talking about almost six linear meters of car, 2500 kilos clean on the hook, with a fuel consumption of 1 in 7. ,,People like to put others in a box. That’s how the Dutch are, of course,” says Antoon van Leersum, who as an official RAM dealer has sixty copies.