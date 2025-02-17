Betis won again at Benito Villamarín after several months without doing so, a victory that allowed him to climb to the eighth position. Antony Dos Santos scored in his third consecutive game with a powerful shot that opened the scoring shortly after starting the second part.

The Pellegrini team sentenced the game with two goals from Roca, the second thanks to an assistance from the Brazilian, while Real Sociedad stayed with nine players after the expulsions of Zubeldia and Becker.





Laura Campuzano

The player assigned by Manchester United has scored three goals in his last three games and has achieved for the third time to be the MVP. Now the Betics are excited about him.

Antony became the second most expensive player in the history of the English club, after Pogba, after paying Manchester United 95 million euros to Ajax in 2022.

After a complicated stage in the English club, where his performance was insufficient, in Betis he has found his place. In his passage through Manchester United, he played 96 games, scoring twelve goals and five assists. During his first season with Erik Ten Hag, he started 49 times and substitute in three, achieving six goals. However, the Brazilian was losing prominence with the Dutch coach and with the arrival of Ruben Amorim his participation became residual, playing only eleven games as a substitute and one as a starter, in which he scored only one goal.

The most important thing is to be happy and here I am “

The end of São Paulo becomes the new illusion of the Verdiblanco team after becoming the protagonist of the winter market of the League.

“I think the most important thing is to be happy and here I am. Things come out naturally. Very happy to score and help the team, ”said Antony at the end of the game, referring to change with Manchester United and Real Betis, being more cheerful and excited than in Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim, Manchester United coach, explained in a press conference the great beginning of Antony in his assignment to Betis after a bad stage with the Red Devils.

Antony makes his happiness very clear in Seville, and hence the response to his good adaptation and performance with the Andalusian team.