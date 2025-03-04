Betis smiles. His successful streak, in which he has reached the sixth position in the classification, is due to the excellent management during this winter market, with the arrival of renowned players who have come to show their strengths and give their best … face, like Cucho Hernández either Antonywho has marked a turning point in the Verdiblanco team.

The Brazilian, who came from a bad time at Manchester United, has managed to adapt outstanding to Betis, already being one of the most prominent players in LaLiga. In an interview granted to brand, its representative, Júnior PedrosoHe talked about Betis’s interest in incorporating Antony as a loan. When asked at what time they were aware of this interest, he replied: «I spoke with his brother, Emerson, and we began to discuss the possibility of relocation through a assignment. It was unanimous that LaLiga was the ideal destination and Real Betis emerged as the most promising option«.

Regarding the aspects that most influenced the decision, he stressed: «The city of Seville (already known by him), The competitiveness of the Real Betis squad and, of course, the work of coach Manuel Pellegrini, whose game model greatly favors Antony ». According to Júnior, Antony was focused on his goal and giving the highest level in training; Everything else was secondary: “I wanted to solve his future and then spoke with some players.” His family was also a determining factor: «Antony is in a moment of maturity, and his family has been fundamental in his decisions. He always considers the well -being and support of their loved ones before taking any step in his career ».

Finally, about his first impressions in Betis and in the city, his agent commented: «It is being an incredible experience for both him and his family. It seems that he has been in Betis for years, of how natural his adaptation has been. He feels completely comfortable in Seville and is delighted with the city and the club. All this reinforces that the decision was absolutely successful ».

Now, Antony has his eyes on his next commitments: the confrontation of the Conference League next Thursday against the Vitoria de Guimaraes And LaLiga’s game on Sunday against Las Palmas Sports Union.