03/01/2025



The Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) The prelist of soccer players cited for the next matches that the Brazilian soccer team must face in the next March break should be announced on Friday night. Junior Dorivalcoach of the ‘Canarinha’, has included in the provisional list Antony After his good first month as a footballer of the Betis.

Antony, who joined during the month of January to the staff of Manuel Pellegrini as a loan from Manchester United, has caused a great impact on his team and LaLiga. The 25 -year end sum Three goals and two assists in their first six games.

Antony, for whom Manchester United disbursed an amount that was around 100 million euros, has played to date 16 games with the absolute selection of Brazil. However, it accumulated two full years without playing with Brazil, since it has not participated since March 2023.

In the Prelist there are up to 52 players. Specifies the CBF that during next week the coach will offer the final call of 23 players for the games against Colombia in Brazil on March 20 and against Argentina on the 25th.