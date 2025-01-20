He Betis A top player is acquired until the end of the season. The transfer of the Brazilian Anthony will add quality to those of Pellegrini in a second section of the course where the team needs to react based on victories to achieve its objectives. Villamarín is preparing to enjoy a great footballer, although at Betis they already know how this winger spends his time for whom the Manchester United paid 100 million euros at the time.

Relatively recently, on March 9, 2023, Manchester United and Real Betis met for the first time in their history. It was in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 and the English team did not forgive Pellegrini’s men at Old Trafford with a resounding 4-1 victory. The second goal for the locals, beautifully done, was scored by the Brazilian, who knows what it means to score against his new team.

The first half had ended with the score of 1-1. In the 6th minute, Rashford scored the 1-0 and after half an hour Ayoze Pérez defined Juanmi’s service with a cross shot for the momentary tie in Manchester. After the break, those led by Erik ten Hag overwhelmed, taking the lead with a great goal from Antony. The Brazilian drove, faced Abner and with an accurate long shot he nailed the ball into Bravo’s goal. Old Trafford stood up with the Brazilian’s fabulous performance.

