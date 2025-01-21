

01/21/2025



Updated at 4:03 p.m.





The agents of Anthony They arrived this morning in Seville to prepare the incorporation of the Brazilian player to the Real Betis. The people who handle matters at the end have gone ahead to prepare the entire framework for the landing of their client, who continues to exercise with the Manchester United waiting for the green light from the English club to be able to travel, given that the parties have given themselves a few more days to complete the process due to the need of the Old Trafford team to process the incorporation of a substitute, their focus on the European match League on Thursday against Glasgow Rangers and resolve a final financial dispute between the agents and the English club.

In this situation, Betis has received Antony’s agents to close all the details of the footballer’s stay in Seville with the hope that his adaptation is as quick as possible. In fact, Manu Fajardo and Joaquínwho were seen this morning at the Luis del Sol sports city following the team’s training, have been meeting with the footballer’s emissaries to show them the facilities and make them feel at home. It is also possible that representatives from Seville will go to Manchester these days to accompany the footballer on his arrival.

Thus, the idea at the moment is that Antony can land in Seville these days, it is not possible that the day finally chosen will be Friday, to be able to join the orders of Manuel Pellegrini. It is difficult for him to be available for the Mallorca – Betis match, although it is not ruled out that he travels to begin to integrate into the dynamics of those who will be his new teammates.

In Heliópolis they are waiting for the agents to definitively resolve their financial discrepancy with Manchester United these days and to give an official letter to an operation that is considered closed in all its terms since last Monday for Antony to play. on loan without a purchase option until the end of the season in Heliópolis.