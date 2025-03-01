03/01/2025



Updated at 11: 49h.





Antony is the fashionable man at Betiswho has occupied most of the news at club level and also nationally during this week, after Discipline withdraw the red cardboard who saw in Getafeso it may be this afternoon in the Benito Villamarín For the visit of real Madrid. «I play, but I play very little »recognizes the Brazilian in an interview in Relay, where he expresses his joy for not missing a party of this magnitude: «I will be in the game, which is the most important thing. I got very happy to be in this duel against Real Madrid ». Antony will be from the game, with Jesús Rodríguez On the other side, Cucho as striker e ISCO of hitch. A fearsome attack.

In the Malagueño midfielder, he wanted to stop the number 7 Bético, a different player, like him, and with whom he is already understood. The goal against the Getafein Antony’s personal play that ended Betis. What do you think of Antony play with Isco? «Isco is a crack. I am very happy to play with him. When you understand Isco playing, Things are easier. And of course, having Isco next to me is very important, ”he says.

To the end assigned by the Manchester United He is attributed that he has not been able to give the expected performance in a club of that story and greatness. Antony defends himself without wanting to talk about the excessive price they paid in England to take him to Old Trafford From the Ajax. It simply alleges that to play well one must be “happy.” «The most important thing in football is that you can have a lot of talent, but if you are not happy it is difficult for things to go well. For me to be happy is the most important thing, that’s why things come natural, ”he argued. «It doesn’t matter if you have a lot of talent, because if you’re not happy, it’s very difficult »he reiterated.

A convinced bético

As everything is leaving round since his arrival at Benito Villamarínfor Antony These months of assignment will be very important and are leaving a mark on the Brazilian. «I am very anxious for this game and I really want, of course. Nothing more for eThis game against Madrid and playing at home with the fans, which is incredible. All matches are there, he is singing, he is playing with us. Not only at home, too. In all matches the fans is incredible, I love it, ”he valued. «For me the most important thing is When I look for my chest and see the symbols of Betis »he sentenced. Antonya crack surrendered to the greenish spell.