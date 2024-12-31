



Anthony He played only seven minutes in the defeat of the Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford in the match corresponding to the last day of the year in the Premier League. The Brazilian winger, who is being monitored by the Betis In view of a possible incorporation in the January market, he took to the field in place of De Ligt already with the result of 0-2 against and he was only able to participate for a while with hardly any prominence.

This circumstance affects the footballer’s desire to leave Manchester United since he still does not have a presence even with the change of coach, now that Ruben Amorim has replaced Ten Hag. The weight of the transfer fee that United had to pay at the time and the player’s high salary weigh against him, as well as the decline in his benefits in recent times but all of this, at 24 years old, also makes him a market opportunity that Betis wants to take advantage of.

Thus, in Heliopolis they were waiting for what Antony did in the duel against the Newcastlebut the Brazilian did not appear until the final stretch of the match and with little to do.

There is a lot of opposition from other clubs given that Antony is an interesting piece if he leaves Manchester in good condition but at Betis they know that they will have to wait for the last days of the market to be able to opt for a very interesting player if he recovers his level but for him that we have to leave room with departures from the squad.