Antony Silva, confirmed as the new Santa Fe goalkeeper

Anthony Silva, Santa Fe’s new goalkeeper.
The Paraguayan goalkeeper reinforces the cardinal team.
Santa Fe presented this Sunday to Hubert Bodhert as their new coach, following the departure of Harold Rivera in May.
In addition, the club made the announcement of the contracting of the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva which strengthens the team.
“Bringing in Antony is important, he is a World Cup player”, said the president Eduardo Mendez.
Silva is a 39-year-old goalkeeper, international with the Paraguayan team. In Colombian soccer, he has already led Tolima and Medellin.
He was currently in the Puebla de México club.
“It provides security to the team and the coaching staff, I’m sure the fans like this name and it will generate competitiveness in the payroll,” said the new DT.
