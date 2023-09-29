Antony returns to training in Manchester, after scandal of assault on women

Anthonya Manchester United player, will rejoin the group after speaking with the police this Thursday about the alleged abuse of which three women accuse him.

The United player has missed the last three games after the allegations came to light and He remained in Brazil until this week when he returned to England to testify before the Greater Manchester police.

Following the statement, Antony, who has not been imposed any restrictions, will be able to return to training and matches with United, as confirmed by the club.

“Manchester United have decided that they will return to training at Carrington and will be available to play, while the police investigations continue”.

Antony, who has not been suspended from employment and salary since he was removed from the group, denied all the allegations and would have given evidence of his innocence to the police.

His ex-partner, Gabriela Cavallinaccused him of abuse, while two other women, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana, accused him of assault.

Cavallin detailed in a Brazilian media that Antony hit her with his head, causing a cut that required medical intervention and punched her in the chest, while Lana claimed that he pushed her against a wall in October 2022.

Antony will not be present at training this Friday with United and will not be available to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

🚨 BREAKING: Antony back to training and available for selection, Manchester United statement confirms. “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.” “As Antony’s employer,… pic.twitter.com/rD0P4HLlVv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2023

EFE

