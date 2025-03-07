‘Lee Miller’s lives’that Blume has just edited in Spain, is the biography of the famous American photographer, written by her son Antonythe result of his marriage to Roland Penrose, on which the movie ‘Lee’ is based. Writer, … Photographer, artist and filmmaker, founded and co -directed the Lee Miller files, which watch over his mother’s legacy. He went to the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Lee Miller: War Chronicles’in Fotonostrum, the Mediterranean house of photography, in Barcelona, ​​which brings together, until March 20, 124 of his photographs.

–Do you think Ellen Kuras is faithful to his book? Has Kate Winslet achieved into her mother’s skin?

—The movie ‘Lee’ is faithful to both Lee Miller’s personality. This process began nine years ago, when Kate Winslet became the producer. He dedicated himself to investigating in the Lee Miller archive for months and worked very closely with the screenwriters to ensure that everything was correct from the factual and visual point of view. Then, as an actress, Winslet became Lee Miller in a way that seemed totally convincing and genuine.

–He titled the biography of his mother ‘Lee Miller’s lives’. She lived many lives: Surrealist model and muse in Paris, photographer with a study in New York, war correspondent and even cook … The film focuses on a single life (that of war). Isn’t Miller’s career and biography not a bit diluted and incomplete?

“To make a two -hour film, we needed to focus on the life of Lee Miller that was emblematic of her personality and her achievements, so we have this very intense period of ten years that covers all its main aspects. In no way this trivializes her, we simply focus on the parts of her life that show her at her best.

–The same goes for your love stories. Of the men in his life, the film focuses on Roland Penrose and David E. Scherman. But Man Ray and Aziz Eloui Bey were also very important.

“We were two -hour feature film, not a catalog of Lee Miller’s love life.” We show lovers who were important for history. We may someday make another film about his life in Paris, in which Man Ray and Aziz Eloui Bey appear, which were important, but were not part of the plot arc from 1937 to 1945 in the film.

–The film distills a bittersweet taste in the character that represents him. Did you feel that it was a burden, which somehow had truncated his career, that motherhood had cut his wings? What was Lee as a mother?

—How says Josh O’Connor in the movie, I felt his unhappiness was my fault. Having a baby limited her, but not too much, because she continued with her life. At that time, its main limitation was caused by the effects of posttraumatic stress disorder. It was useless as a mother, but he entrusted me with another woman who, in fact, became my mother and then the grandmother of my children.

–How do you remember the discovery of 60,000 negatives and thousands of copies in the attic of your home after the death of your mother? When locking them, do you think you were trying to exorcise your demons?

—Necoking Lee’s hidden material was a moment that changed my life. I had to reassess the woman I had met, so affected by alcohol and depression, and over the years I found a person completely different from the one I loved as a mother in a way that did not believe possible. I am sure he hid his work because he did not want him to remember all his experiences of that period.

–Did he never tell his family what he lived in Dachau and Buchenwald? Was it too devastating for her? And the rape he suffered as a child, which is mentioned in the film? Did you take refuge in work, drink and cigarettes to forget?

Lee Miller never told me about his traumas. He spoke a bit with other people and only limitedly. Not even my father knew the reach of his adventures in Europe, and neither he nor her most intimate friends knew she had been raped as a child. Alcohol and nicotine helped her mitigate the pain of those traumas.

–For many, Lee Miller is ‘the woman who got into Hitler’s bathtub’. Did he tell them why he did it? Was staining the bath with Dachau and Buchenwald mud was a form of ‘avenge’ to the victims?

“Lee Miller never talked about having been in Hitler’s bathtub, but I was lucky to interview David E. Scherman and told me how much she enjoyed stamping Dachau’s dirt on Hitler’s bathtub and why they placed Hitler’s photo of Hoffmann, in the bathtub and a kitsch sculpture on the table.

–Does Lee Miller occupy the place he deserves as a war photographer or should we still claim it? I think there were only four women covering the war. Glory corresponded to names like Robert Capa.

—Lee Miller and other photographers begin to receive the recognition they deserve. There is a long way to go before they are granted the respect they deserve, but attitudes are changing, especially in Europe. In the 47 years that I have been working with Lee Miller’s material I have noticed changes for better.

–You are founder and co -director of the Lee Miller files. Is there a lot of unpublished material to see the light? Will there be any surprise?

– We still have a lot of material on some issues such as Hungary, Romania and Egypt, which has not yet been completely explored and is very exciting when conservatives arrive who want to explore new areas with great diligence.

–Being a woman, having been a model, being blonde, beautiful, seductive … Was it too much to be taken seriously in a world of men?

—In its moment, that description was both a limitation and a creation of opportunities. If it had not been pretty, it would never have become a model of ‘Vogue’, but that beauty caused them to discard it as a simple beautiful object ‘property’ of important men. It is now when he is beginning to recognize for his artistic achievements.

–Independent, rebel, free. Is that a good definition of Lee Miller? What is yours?

– Independent, rebel and free is a good start, but we must never ignore the fact that it was very intelligent and intensely inquisitive. These two qualities sustained their creativity, and we should not forget that it was deeply compassionate.