Antony’s impact on Real Betis from his official debut against Athletic Club earlier this February is not only notic National LaLiga. Numerically speaking, the emergence of the Brazilian translates into three league games, before the Vizcaíno Table marker of these meetings, to the vigues and the txuriurdines in the league championship, and also to the Belgians in the duel of the Past week in Gante. In the three games of LaLiga, Antony has taken the MVP that the followers who follow each duel vote through the television broadcast.

These statistics have led LaLiga to name Sao Paulo as the best player in the championship during the month of February, although he still has a day to play, that of this weekend. Antony shares nomination with Mbappé (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Sancet (Athletic Club) and Budimir (Osasuna),

Perraud and Jesús Rodríguez, also nominated

In the rest of the categories that LaLiga rewards monthly there has also been prominence for Betis in February. Jesús Rodríguez repeats nomination for the best sub 23 first player. The Heliopolitan canterano shares nomination this time with Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Uuche (Getafe), Javi Rodríguez (Celta) and Javi Guerra (Valencia CF).

And finally, the great goal that, with his right leg, scored Romain Perraud al Athletic Club in Villamarín in the duel that ended tied two days ago, has earned French to be nominated for the best goal of February. In his case, the Zurdo Verdiblanco side will compete for the distinction with Isaac (Sevilla) and Fran Beltrán, for the goal that precisely scored the Betics in the duel between Celta and Betis of two days ago in Balaídos.