Total happiness in the player when he heard the news and so showed this Wednesday Antony As soon as Betis training is finished. The Discipline Committee has removed the red card he saw in the game against Getafe, so the Brazilian can play next Saturday at Real Madrid’s visit to Benito Villamarín in Laliga EA Sports.

After knowing the discipline resolution, the player was very satisfied with the media that were waiting for him at his departure from the Sports City: «I always had hopes … I am very happy, very happy, I am prepared for Saturday’s game. I was coming out of training and a person from the staff has communicated it to me and all very happy, ”he told the Betic end.

«I have to be concentrated. We know what we play before our fans, “Antony added about the game he can play with his team on Saturday in Heliopolis.

The Javier Collegiate Alberola Rojas He expelled it last Sunday after an entry into the added time behind Juan Iglesias “without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength,” according to his minutes. Real Betis presented allegations pointing “A manifest material error in the arbitration act” and asking that the red one that deprived him of having Antony to the Madrid team at Benito Villamarín be left “without effect.”









«After viewing the images It is appreciated how the player Antony Matheus dos Santos does not stop looking at the ball at any time who has been controlling the opposing player, trying to intercept with his left foot the trajectory of the ball that has just hit the aforementioned adversary, without being inferred in the impetuous action of the player expelled any mood to contact the Getafe player, but to arrive To contact the ball, although in the end he does not get it, “said the opinion of Discipline To prove the Verdiblanco club.