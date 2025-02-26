Discipline justifies the decision to withdraw the direct red to the Betic end for its intention to reach the ball and not to miss Juan Iglesias: “He does not stop looking at the ball at any time”



02/26/2025



Updated at 12: 16h.





The committee of Discipline of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) estimated the allegations of the legal services of the Real Betis to the act of Alberola Rojas to be without effect the direct red card that he saw Antony before the Getafe. In his letter, the Committee justifies this decision by pointing out that in the referred action, the Brazilian wants to play the ball and does not seek the infraction with Juan Iglesias in the 91st minute of the match. In this way, Antony can play this Saturday against Real Madrid.

«After viewing the images, it is appreciated how the player D. Antony Matheus dos Santos does not stop looking at at any time the ball that the opposing player has been controlling, trying to intercept with his left foot the trajectory of the ball that has just hit the Referred adversary, without being inferred in the impetuous action of the expelled player any mood to contact the Getafe player, but to get to contact the ball, although in the end I do not get it. Consequently, it is appropriate to estimate the allegations of Real Betis Balompié and leave the expulsion of the player D. Antony Matheus Dos Santos without disciplinary effects, ”says discipline in its resolution on this case, known in the morning of Wednesday.

In the rest of the brief, discipline points out that he has attended “the videographic and graphic tests” provided by Betis, who claimed that “a material error manifest in the arbitration act” concurss since “it turns out that” the player does not commit the action which is reflected in the arbitration act. Therefore, he requests that such expulsion be left without effect ”, as has happened. The Committee recalls that for there to be a material error manifest in the minutes, evidence must be provided that “unequivocally, beyond any reasonable doubt, proves well the absence of the fact reflected in the act or its arbitrariness patent,” As has happened.