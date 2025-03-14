The Brazilian points out that “when we are with the Betis shirt we always have to fight for great things”



03/14/2025



Updated at 11: 19h.





The great game Antony In Guimaraes it was one of the keys to the triumph of Betis and from the pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The Brazilian shines at this time and stands out as the best signing of the winter market in LaLiga. The left-handed step ceded by Manchester United places Betis among the candidates for the title at the Conference and after 0-4 explained their motivations.

«Before the game Manu Fajardo He told me that he was not in the quarter for many years. And I was already in my room thinking about that. As I said in many interviews when we are with the Betis shirt we have to always fight up to conquer great things, ”he said in statements to Movistar Champions League.

The motivation of the house employed by the current sports director of Betis was determined in the hours before the meeting and the Brazilian recognized, with whom Fajardo has a close relationship as it has been seen in the stands watching games of Betis Deportivo, for example.

«We have a very good team, we have cracks. When we all get together, ”Antony continued.









And about the support of the Verdiblanca fans both at home and outside, Antony valued that «The fans are incrediblenot only this game, but at home and outside and is always playing with us. We know their importance, it is key that they play with us «.