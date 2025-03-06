03/06/2025



Updated at 15: 54h.





Brazil has already delivered its list of summoned for the first commitments of 2025. Among the 23 players that have been called by Junior Dorival It is not found Antonythat was in the Brazilian prelist. In this way, the player of Betis You can rest during the selections and, presumably, will be available to dispute the Sevillian derby without difficulties.

Antony, who joined the template of Manuel Pellegrini during the month of January as ceded from the Manchester UniteD, has caused a great impact on his team and LaLiga. The 25 -year end adds two goals and two assists in its first six games. A performance that has earned him to return to a prelist after two years without dressing the selection shirt. However, his return with the national team will have to continue waiting.

Brazil will face Colombia and Argentina In this next March break, in which the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will resume, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Isso é Brazil! Seleção Brasileira convened for the games against Colômbia and Argentina, Pelas eliminatórias da Copa do World of 2026. Trust the complete list of coach @dorIVALJOFFORFICIAL! Let’s go together! pic.twitter.com/p7rz52n5oh – CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 6, 2025

The first one against the Tricolor will be on Thursday, March 20 at the Garrincha Mané in Brasilia and will later travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina in the Monumental on Tuesday 25 of this month.









The main novelty in the call of Brazil is Neymar’s return after one year and five months. The complete list is the following: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (AL-NSSR), Ederson (Manchester City); Danilo (Flamengo), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Léo Ortiz (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Flamengo); André (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Joelinton (Newcastle), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Santos); Estevao (Palmeiras), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Manchester City), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).