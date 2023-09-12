Antony was charged last week with Gabriela Cavallin for domestic violencethe former romantic partner of the Manchester United footballer revealed that she lost a son because of the Brazilian.

The 23-year-old player is accused by his former partner of threats and psychological and physical violence, facts denied by the player.

Alleged WhatsApp messages published by the Brazilian press revealed threats and intimidation allegedly made by Antony to his ex-girlfriend. In one of the conversations cited by local media, Antony’s ex-partner says that the attacker must apologize for the “kicks and attacks”.

Not only Cavallin, a woman joins the complaints against the player

He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to. She pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.

Is about Ingrid Lana, a woman who accuses the Manchester United footballer of a series of attacks that occurred in the past, according to several Brazilian media reports.

Ingrid assured that her episode happened in Manchester, in 2022, when the player exploded when she refused to have sexual relations: “He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn’t want to. “She pushed me against the wall and I hit my head,” she says.

Antony came to his defense to clarify Ingrid’s case

In the last few hours, some statements were made known by the Brazilian player who used his Instagram account to talk about what happened with Ingrid, the woman who reported him for assault.

“I spoke with Ingrid on WhatsApp. When she went to Portugal to attend her cousin’s birthday, she asked to come here to Manchester to meet me, with a clear intention to get to know me intimately, even asking me if I preferred red or white lingerie. I bought a ticket and booked a hotel for him,” Antony began.

The footballer revealed the chats See also Chelsea explodes the volcano of anger!

And he added: “In fact, I met her at the aforementioned hotel and we had an intimate and consensual meeting. Although she insisted that we meet again for another intimate meeting, due to scheduling issues I was not able to see her again, as she returned to Brazil.”

Finally, the Manchester United player pointed out that since that meeting he has not seen her again and stated that he is at the disposal of the authorities.

“Since then I haven’t seen her again. All of this that I narrate now is undoubtedly proven in the WhatsApp messages, which I simply do not publish in their entirety to preserve the right to privacy. However, I will make the appropriate channels available, if necessary, to prove my innocence, as well as to propose competent remedial action and request an investigation,” Antony concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

