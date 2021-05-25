The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, called on Tuesday to “redouble efforts to preserve peace” between Israel and Palestine, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised a “very powerful” response if the Hamas movement violates the ceasefire agreed last week.

During his first day of touring in the Middle East to consolidate the truce after 11 days of attacks and bombings, Blinken assured that there is still “a lot of work” to “restore” trust between Israelis and Palestinians.

“There is a lot of work ahead to restore hope, respect and a certain trust between both sides. We have already seen where the Other options and this should push us to redouble our efforts to preserve the peace, “he added.

The head of US diplomacy indicated that his country wants to guarantee the arrival of international aid to rebuild the Gaza Strip, but clarified that he will seek that this does not serve to “benefit” Hamas, the movement that governs the enclave.

Blinken and Netanyahu arrive at a press conference in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

“We will work closely with our partners, with everyone, to ensure that Hamas do not benefit of reconstruction aid, “Blinken said after the meeting in Jerusalem.

Warning to Hamas

Netanyahu warned, for his part, that Israel’s response will be “very powerful” if Hamas violates the ceasefire. “If he breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” he told Blinken, who reiterated his support for “Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The US Secretary of State also plans to meet with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, before continuing his tour of Egypt and Jordan, two key regional players.

Hours before the arrival of Blinken Israeli forces they killed a Palestinian in the Al Amari refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, he told the AFP news agency, citing a Palestinian security source.

During the arrest of “terrorist militants in Ramallah,” the security forces killed one person, an Israeli official told the same agency.

Blinken’s trip comes after 11 days of Israeli bombings against Hamas in the Gaza Strip that left 254 dead and rocket attacks from Gaza that left 12 dead in Israel, in addition to hundreds of wounded on both sides.

“There is a lot of work ahead to restore hope,” Blinken said. Photo: AFP

This chapter of the crisis erupted on May 10 when Hamas fired rockets into Jerusalem in support of protests by Palestinians against restrictions adopted by Israel on access to Islamic holy sites and the threat of evacuation of dozens of Palestinian families in favor of settlers. Jews.

The reasons behind the trip

After mediating behind the scenes in negotiating the truce between Israel and Hamas, the White House has assumed a more public role in the conflict by sending the chief of US diplomacy to the region to shore up the ceasefire.

The long-term goal is obviously peace. But the official statements of the trip do not even cite international peace talks, languishing, nor do they mention their support for a two-state solution.

Faced with the convoluted conditions on the ground, with the Palestinian Authority in low hours and Israel installed in uncertainty, President Joe Biden has chosen to prioritize the arrival of aid to the Palestinian population.

Agencies and La Vanguardia