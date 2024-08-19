ANDUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Sunday by phone with Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministerPrince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss preventing a “regional escalation” and finalizing a “ceasefire agreement” between Israel and Hamas.

The US foreign minister thanked Prince Faisal for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. Photo:EFE

The Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and is engaged in a war with Israel, said on Sunday that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “continues to put obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement” on a ceasefire, rejecting the latest progress in the negotiations.

The conversation also addressed concerns raised in the US by the Houthis’ actions, including their recent assault on the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a, Yemen, the US State Department said in a statement today.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for its role as co-host of the talks in Switzerland aimed at implementing the Jeddah Declaration and achieving a cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

That pact, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States in May 2023, provides for humanitarian truces to allow safe access and delivery of life-saving aid to millions of Sudanese trapped in conflict zones, but was never fully implemented due to accusations between the warring parties.

The Sudanese government announced on Sunday that it will send a delegation to Cairo to discuss with Egypt and the United States the implementation of the Jeddah agreement.

