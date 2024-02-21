The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken arrived in Brazil on Tuesday night for his first official visit to the South American giant. in the midst of a diplomatic crisis between the Government of the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and that of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken will meet privately this Wednesday with Lula in Brasilia and then he will leave for Rio de Janeiro for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, where he will meet the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

One of the topics to be discussed with the Brazilian president will be the Gaza war, after Israel declared Lula 'persona non grata' in the country for having compared the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave with the Holocaust.

On Sunday, The Brazilian president accused Israel of committing “genocide” against the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip and compared the Israeli offensive to the extermination of the Jews by the Nazis. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other time in history. In reality, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” Lula said.

The Brazilian Government described this Tuesday as “outrageous” and “unacceptable” the position adopted by the Netanyahu Government. For its part, the United States, a firm ally of Israel, expressed its disagreement with Lula's comparison.

This diplomatic crisis has erupted while the United States has shown itself willing to approve for the first time in the United Nations Security Council a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, albeit temporary.

Blinken will go to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 foreign ministers meeting.

At their meeting, Lula and Blinken will also address the Venezuelan situation after the disqualification of the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado was confirmed and after the Government of Nicolás Maduro expelled the UN human rights office from the country.

Washington is satisfied with Brazil's mediation in the territorial conflict of Essequibo (Guyana) and wants Lula to now use his influence over Maduro to save the Barbados agreements between Chavismo and the opposition, which established a path for democratic elections this year in Venezuela.

It is Blinken's first visit as Secretary of State to Brazil, the main economy and the most populous country in Latin America. Relations between the United States and Brazil have improved since the return to power of Lula in 2023, who succeeded right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, close to Republican Donald Trump.

The leftist president, 78, has already traveled to Washington to meet with his counterpart, Democrat Joe Biden. The two leaders share goals about fighting global warming, defending workers' rights and democratic values, but there are many other issues that separate them.

However, there have also been tensions between the two because Lula has criticized US support for Ukraine and has shown harmony with Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Blinken's visit comes amid tensions between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lula opposes the policy of isolating Russia adopted by Washington since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, considering that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western powers share responsibility for the war.

The other bone of contention is Venezuela: President Lula has remained silent, unlike the Americans, in the face of obstacles for some candidates opposing President Nicolás Maduro to run in the elections scheduled for the second half of the year.

Brazil has “important ties and connections with Maduro's authorities and is capable of sending them key messages,” said the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols, on Friday.

Blinken is also expected to talk to some countries about support for Haiti, immersed in a serious humanitarian and security crisis, at a time when the international community is having difficulty establishing a multinational police force under the auspices of Kenya.

For Bruna Santos, director of the Brazilian Institute of the Wilson Center, the Biden administration has understood, after a year of

Lula, who “can be good friends, allies sometimes,” but not always. Brazilians believe that the Biden government has little interest in Latin America, she adds. “There is a feeling that this relationship is not living up to its potential.”

Joe Biden during his meeting with Lula in 2023.

The truth is All eyes are on the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, where Blinken and Lavrov will meet for the first time since the death in prison of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

It is not yet confirmed whether the two will meet briefly in private as they did at last year's G20 ministerial meeting in India. The meeting of ministers will serve to prepare for the G20 leaders' summit that Rio will host next November and which Biden could attend, although doubts persist because the meeting will take place shortly after the US elections.

Lula has invited Putin to the summit. The same Thursday, Blinken will leave Brazil and fly to Buenos Aires to meet with the new Argentine president on Friday, Javier Milei.

*With AFP and EFE