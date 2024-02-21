The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken arrived in Brazil on Tuesday night for his first official visit to the South American giant. in the midst of a diplomatic crisis between the Government of the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and that of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken met privately this Wednesday with Lula in Brasilia and then he left for Rio de Janeiro for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, where he will meet the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, lasted more than an hour. The press briefly had access to the meeting, where Blinken and Lula, sitting around a table, were talking about the primary process and the presidential elections next November in the United States.

The head of US diplomacy explained to the Brazilian president that “there is a long road ahead”, that his country is “polarized” and that the result of the elections, in which the current president, Joe Biden, is seeking re-election, will be will decide in a handful of states, including Michigan and Wisconsin.

Another of the topics to be discussed with the Brazilian president was the Gaza war, after Israel declared Lula 'persona non grata' in the country for having compared the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave to the Holocaust.

On Sunday, The Brazilian president accused Israel of committing “genocide” against the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip and compared the Israeli offensive to the extermination of the Jews by the Nazis. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other time in history. In reality, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” Lula said.

The Brazilian Government described this Tuesday as “outrageous” and “unacceptable” the position adopted by the Netanyahu Government. For its part, the United States, a firm ally of Israel, expressed its disagreement with Lula's comparison.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, upon arrival at the Military Air Base in Brasilia (Brazil).

At the meeting, The US Secretary of State conveyed to Lula his rejection of the comparison that the Brazilian president made between the Israeli Gaza offensive and the Holocaust.

Blinken and Lula had a “broad” and “frank” conversation about the Gaza situation, the US government sources explained. Regarding the conflict in the Middle East, the Brazilian Presidency indicated, in an official note, that Lula and Blinken “agreed on the need for the creation of a Palestinian State.”

According to American sources, both politicians also disagreed about Ukraine, given that the Brazilian president spoke of seeking a “diplomatic” solution to the conflict, but Blinken said that the “conditions” for this do not exist and stressed the firm support of the United States for kyiv. .

On that point, Brazil's official statement says that Lula “reaffirmed his desire for peace and an end to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.”

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

At their meeting, Lula and Blinken also addressed the Venezuelan situation after the disqualification of the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado was confirmed and after the Government of Nicolás Maduro expelled the UN human rights office from the country.

Washington is satisfied with Brazil's mediation in the territorial conflict of Essequibo (Guyana) and wants Lula to now use his influence over Maduro to save the Barbados agreements between Chavismo and the opposition, which established a path for democratic elections this year in Venezuela.

At the meeting, Lula reiterated his invitation for Biden to visit Brazil, a complicated trip due to this being an election year in the United States.

It is Blinken's first visit as Secretary of State to Brazil, main economy and the most populous country in Latin America. Relations between the United States and Brazil have improved since the return to power of Lula in 2023, who succeeded right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, close to Republican Donald Trump.

The leftist president, 78, has already traveled to Washington to meet with his counterpart, Democrat Joe Biden. The two leaders share goals about fighting global warming, defending workers' rights and democratic values, but there are many other issues that separate them.

Lula, for example, has criticized US support for Ukraine and has shown harmony with Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Blinken's visit comes amid tensions between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lula opposes the policy of isolating Russia adopted by Washington since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, considering that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western powers share responsibility for the war.

The other bone of contention is Venezuela: President Lula has remained silent, unlike the Americans, given the obstacles for some candidates opposed to President Nicolás Maduro to appear in the elections scheduled for the second half of the year.

Brazil has important ties and connections with Maduro's authorities and is capable of sending them key messages

Brazil has “important ties and connections with Maduro's authorities and is capable of sending them key messages,” said the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols, on Friday.

Blinken is also expected to speak with some countries about support for Haiti, immersed in a serious humanitarian and security crisis, at a time when the international community is struggling to form a multinational police force under the auspices of Kenya.

For Bruna Santos, director of the Wilson Center's Brazilian Institute, the Biden administration has understood, after a year of Lula's mandate, that “they can be good friends, allies at times,” but not always.

Brazilians believe that the Biden government has little interest in Latin America, he adds. “There is a feeling that this relationship is not living up to its potential.”

Joe Biden during his meeting with Lula in 2023.

The truth is All eyes will be on the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, where Blinken and Lavrov will meet for the first time since the death in prison of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

It is not yet confirmed whether the two will meet briefly in private as they did at last year's G20 ministerial meeting in India.

The meeting of ministers will serve to prepare for the G20 leaders' summit that Rio will host next November and which Biden could attend, although doubts persist because the meeting will take place shortly after the US elections.

Lula has invited Putin to the summit. The same Thursday, Blinken will leave Brazil and fly to Buenos Aires to meet with the new Argentine president on Friday, Javier Milei.

*With AFP and EFE