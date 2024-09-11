He US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the minister of British Foreign Minister David Lammy They are this Wednesday in kyiv to discuss with Ukrainian officials the issue of use of western weapons long-range missile against Russia.

Blinken, who is making his fifth visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, arrived on Wednesday by train from Poland with David Lammy, whose Labour government, installed two months ago, he promises to continue providing unwavering support to kyiv.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has increased pressure on the West to provide Ukraine with more weaponsand with fewer associated restrictions, so that kyiv can attack deep into Russian territory with long-range missiles.

Asked about this, the American president Joe Biden He acknowledged in Washington that they are “analyzing” the issue “at this time.”

According to the British press, Biden, who will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Fridaycould lift the US veto on Ukraine’s use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

The Kremlin spoke out on Wednesdayand warned that he will give a response “appropriate” if Ukraine receives the green light from its Western partners to use such weapons against Russian territory.

Fears of Iranian missiles that Russia could use against Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during their meeting in London. Photo:EFE

Blinken said on Tuesday in London at a joint press conference with Lammy that Washington remains committed to giving Ukraine “whatever it needs, whenever it needs it, to most effectively counter Russian aggression.”

In an interview later with Sky NewsBlinken had to answer the question of whether Washington would authorize kyiv’s acquisition of long-range weapons: “We do not rule out doing so, and if we do, we want to make sure that it helps what the Ukrainians want to achieve.”

The question of whether Ukraine is allowed to use Western long-range missiles is posed symmetrically to the situation on the Russian side.

Washington has warned of the delivery of Iranian short-range missileswhich Moscow could use against Ukraine in the coming weeks. This scenario raises fears that Moscow could use its own long-range missiles against the areas further away from the front, in western Ukraine.

Western powers had tried to dissuade Tehran, and this Tuesday, United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany They announced new sanctionsparticularly in air transport, after accusing the Islamic Republic of having supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

An Iranian woman stands in front of a mural depicting Iranian revolutionary soldiers at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 09 September 2024. Photo:EFE

London announced new sanctions on Wednesday against the fleet of ships that allow Russia to avoid Western restrictions and continue exporting its oil.

The Foreign Office said the sanctions affected ten ships, which would not be allowed to enter British ports. Three of them were allowed to transport oil Russian worth more than $5 billion since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, according to the ministry.

This is the third time the UK has sanctioned the so-called “ghost fleet”“, vessels with opaque ownership or no insurance, which Moscow uses to avoid G7 sanctions and export crude oil, an activity that represented around 25% of Russia’s 2023 budget, according to the British Foreign Office.