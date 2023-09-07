The striker’s defense Anthonyof Manchester United, issued a press release on Thursday about the case of assault against DJ Gabi Cavallin.

In the statement, the Brazilian player says he is available to the authorities, denied once again the violence and affirmed that the truth will prevail with the recognition of his innocence.

Release

“The player Antony Matheus dos Santos has been the target of unfounded accusations by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Antony, through his defenders, has closely followed the police investigations in the field of the ongoing investigation at the 5th Defense Police Station of Women and trusts in the seriousness of the work of the police authority”.

“In a statement given in June, he narrated a conflictive relationship with Gabriela, with misunderstandings, arguments, mutual verbal insults, always moved by emotion, but he vehemently denied any act of physical or psychological aggression. His statement describes a troubled relationship, with breakups, reunions, permeated by suffering, emotional instability, but never by violence.”

“The investigation is carried out in judicial secrecy, without further comment on its content. Respecting the principle of presumption of innocence, the media are expected to treat soberly, impartially, prudently and professionally, and that the Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the judiciary act impartially and respect the right of defense. Antony will remain at the disposal of the police authorities, trusting that, in the end, the truth will prevail with the recognition of his innocence.”

Earlier this week, Antony had already published a note denying the assault allegations against his ex-girlfriend. The 23-year-old athlete spoke after the dissemination of documents, which revealed threats and physical attacks by the player against the woman.

In the text published in the story, Antony affirms that the existing evidence “and the rest that is presented” will show that he is innocent of any accusation. In addition, he stated that his relationship with Gabriela was “tumultuous, with verbal abuse on both sides.”

The case

Gabi Cavallin filed a police complaint against the player for domestic violence, threats and bodily harm. The complaint was made at the 5th Police Station for the Defense of Women – East, in Tatuapé. According to the document, Gabriela said that she was attacked in early May. After the complaint, the DJ requested an urgent protection measure and a physical and criminal examination was requested.

Last Friday, the DJ also filed a complaint with Manchester Police, who are investigating the allegations made by Gabi Cavallin against Antony. In the 70-page lawsuit, also delivered to the Crown Prosecutor Service (England prosecutors), four crimes are reported: harassment, assault, unjustified imprisonment and serious bodily harm.

Gabi and Antony have had a troubled relationship in recent years. The romance between the two came to light in June of last year, when the player was still married to Rosilenny Batista, who is the mother of his son. At the time of her, the DJ became pregnant by the athlete, but she ended up having a miscarriage.

Gabi even talked about the relationship she had with the athlete. Amid rumors that the national team players would have a group of lovers alone, a follower of the DJ asked if she was part of the group. The influencer then responded that she was not a part because she lived with him in Manchester, England.

