He Manchester United announced on Tuesday the list of players registered for the initial phase of the Champions League, and the Brazilian Antony is in it, even after the new accusations of his ex-girlfriend.

The English club includes Antony dos Santos as one of the 25 names for the start of the competition on September 20, going against the measure taken by the CBF, which excluded the player from the qualifying matches.

After the draw last Thursday, the ‘reds’ will face Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the initial phase of the UEFA tournament.

Antony’s permanence in the competition list is not surprising, since the player had been used regularly and as a starter for Manchester, even after the assault allegations.

The player’s ex-girlfriend, Gabi Cavallin, filed complaints in both England and Brazil about the case, which has been going on since the middle of last year.

the DJ Gabriela Cavallin denounced her ex-boyfriend Antony, player of Manchester United and the Brazilian team, for physical and psychological aggression. The woman told O Globo that she lost the baby she was expecting from him, at 4 and a half months pregnant.

As a result of what happened, Manchester United carried out a kind of internal investigation to listen to people related to Antony and his ex-girlfriend, in order to understand if they would take any action against the player.

Antony (right), Manchester United player.

Greater Manchester Police are aware of the allegations and investigations are underway.

Manchester Police are already aware of the new allegations of Gabi Cavallin. “The Greater Manchester Police are aware of the allegations and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances of these allegations. We will have no further comment at this time,” the institution wrote in a brief statement.

Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Cavallin, He had already denounced the player in Brazil in Junewhen he filed a police report against him for domestic violence, threats and bodily harm, in addition to requesting a protective measure.

On Friday, she went to the Manchester police to register the complaint also in England, where the latest assault allegedly occurred. The player maintains that the accusations are false.

Complete list of registered players

-Sofyan Amrabat

-Altay Bayindir (GK)

-Casemiro

-Diogo Dalot

-Antony

-Christian Eriksen

-Bruno Fernandes

-Rasmus Hojlund

-Victor Lindelof

-Tyrell Malacia

-Anthony Martial

-Lisandro Martinez

-Andre Onana (GK)

-Facundo Pellistri

-Sergio Reguilon

-Raphael Varane

