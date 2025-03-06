“We are a little sad for 2-2 but we have the return,” says the Betic footballer





The second leg will decide the round of the eighths of Conference League between the Real Betis and Vitoria de Guimaraes. Once the meeting on Thursday at Benito Villamarín, the Verdiblanco footballer is finished Antony He has offered his assessment of the result commenting that “we are a bit sad for 2-2 but we have the return and we have to be concentrated to make a great game and achieve the classification.”

“We create many occasions, but we have to be concentrated throughout the game,” said Antony. The Verdiblanco footballer also recalled that “Vitória has a lot of quality, but we trust the team we have. We have great players. We have the classification in our heads ».

Another holder of the Betic team at this Thursday meeting, Altimirahe has also analyzed the round trip commenting that “the joy of both goals has lasted very little. We wanted a more favorable result for the return. It could not be, but we are confident to go to Portugal, win and pass the tie ».

«This is Europe and the teams do not forgive. We have to be a bit more effective in the face of the door, especially here at home and in Europe. I keep the work of the team. Maximum trust in all, ”added the midfielder.