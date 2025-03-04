He Betis continues to prepare the first leg of the round of 16 cuts of the Conference League before him Vitoria Guimaraes (Thursday at 6:45 p.m.). The team of Manuel Pellegriniafter the mood climbing that supposed the victory against Real Madrid (2-1) now changes the focus and thinks about the European competition. The Brazilian Antony and the Swiss Ricardo Rodríguez They rejoined in group work after having been absent in Monday’s session. The two players worked on the first day of the week at the gym.

Ángel Ortizwho returned yesterday to training with the first team, was on this occasion Working with Betis Deportivo After recovering from your injury. His return coincides with the recovery of Héctor Bellerínthat yesterday he received the medical discharge with William Carvalho And little by little they are reopenged to appear as soon as possible in the calls and parties.

The Celsowhich has been included in the Prelist of the Argentine National Team, and Marc Roca They are still recovering from their injuries.