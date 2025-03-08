Antony He has won the Betic fans since the first day. Its impact on the team of Pellegrini It has been immediate and the Brazilian international has consolidated as soon as possible, based on goals and assists, as one of the figures of the Heliopolitan team and LaLiga. Condidate without conditions until June by the Manchester Unitedit is logical that the fan dreams of the continuity of the end for some more time in Villamarín.

This same week, the CEO of BetisRamón Alarcón, opened a door to hope in this regard: «Antony was surprised with the facilities we gave him to accommodate in the city as soon as he arrived. The player is very comfortable and the other day he told me that he wanted to stay another year, ”said the leader. They will not make it easy, in any case, the ‘Red Devils’, which before accessing a new assignment will try to do business with a transfer. The United will not sell to Antony for less than 30-40 million euros.

The own Antony He was asked Thursday after the clash against the Vitoria de Guimaraes in case he wants to stay longer in the Real Betis After the CEO of the Verdiblanco club said that the Brazilian has asked him to continue one more year in the Betic team. “I don’t know, it’s very early to talk about it, as you say, I’m always enjoying every day here, I’m very happy, very happy, and well, that’s always,” he just answered the extreme.

Since he arrived at Real Betis, Antony has become essential for Pellegrini and has participated in all possible meetings. You will have rest on the break. It appeared in the prelist of Brazilbut finally the Dorival Junior coach did not include it among the 23 players of the final citation for the duels against Colombia and Argentina this month.