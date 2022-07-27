Armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) shelled the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson. Such a statement was made on July 26 by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov.

He added that the militants struck the bridge at 22:55 Moscow time. Russian air defense (AD) systems managed to intercept Ukrainian shells, thanks to which the bridge was not damaged.

“Ukrainian publics are torn from the fact that the Antonovsky bridge was allegedly destroyed. The bridge stands [не разрушен]. The bridge was actually shelled, this does not mean that we should be afraid of someone, ”Stremousov said in his Telegram channel.

Antonovsky Bridge is the only road bridge in Kherson, which connects the city located on the western side of the Dnieper River with a part of the Kherson region on the other side.

On July 26, Izvestia correspondent Ivan Litomin reported that a series of explosions had taken place in Kherson. At the same time, Kirill Stremousov said that Ukrainian militants tried to shell Kherson for the second time in a day, but all the attacks were repelled by the air defense system. Before that, on the night of July 26, several explosions were heard in the sky, which were also intercepted by the air defense system.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.