If the initiative of Western countries to set a ceiling price for oil from Russia is successful, the situation in the global economy will be subject to strong risks, since in the future they may try to extend the price ceiling to other goods, including gas and metals. This was announced on Thursday, November 3, by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

The US Treasury Department’s face-saving recipe, the so-called “price cap” on Russian oil, is leading the world economy into even darker recesses of this kind of Knossos labyrinth. At the same time, the promised thread of Ariadne – our willingness to sell “black gold” at a loss – is nothing but a myth from the very beginning. We will not provide for the well-being of others at our own expense, ”the diplomat explained in an interview with an American publication. National Interest.

Antonov stressed that Russia will stop deliveries to countries that are trying to artificially keep prices down with a price cap.

“Our message is clear: if this mechanism is nevertheless implemented, no one can guarantee that in the future someone will not try to extend the same scenario first to gas, then to metals,” he warned.

In the end, according to the Russian ambassador, the price ceiling can be applied to any type of goods that “Western capitals” will be interested in.

Antonov noted that not only Russia, but also many other countries, including OPEC+ member states, many of which are US allies, are surprised by the position of Western countries regarding oil prices.

On the introduction of a price ceiling for oil and gas from Russia, the finance ministers of the G7 countries agreed on September 2. The marginal cost of black gold from the Russian Federation will be determined by a number of technical parameters. The United States said that such measures would help reduce Moscow’s income and reduce world energy prices.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 7 during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (WEF) that in the event of a restriction on energy prices from the Russian Federation, the West would face a complete halt in supplies from the country.

On October 13, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak announced that Russia would not supply oil to countries that would introduce a price ceiling. According to him, Russia will work with consumers in market conditions.

At the same time, on November 3, Reuters sources reported that the G7 countries and Australia had agreed to set a fixed price for Russian oil. The implementation of the initiative will follow after the formation of the energy cost ceiling, which is scheduled for the end of November.