Ambassador Antonov: an attack on a Russian plane in neutral space would be a declaration of war

Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, warned that a deliberate attack on a Russian aircraft in neutral airspace would be an open declaration of war against a nuclear power. This is reported TASS.

Commenting on the call of US Senator Lindsey Graham to shoot down Russian aircraft in international airspace, Antonov noted that the statements of some lawmakers “go beyond common sense.”

“I will repeat for those who did not find the strength to take an objective look at the situation: our fighters did not come into contact with the American UAV,” the diplomat said, speaking about the incident with the fall of an American drone in the Black Sea.

On March 14, it became known about the collision of an American UAV and a Russian Su-27 fighter over the Black Sea. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a US-made MQ-9 drone had fallen in the Black Sea.