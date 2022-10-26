Washington is increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, said October 26, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. He noted that America has turned Ukraine “into a battlefield with Russia.”

Antonov also warned that the direct involvement of the US military in the fighting in Ukraine “will lead to disastrous consequences.”

The ambassador also pointed out that Russian diplomats drew the attention of US officials to the inadmissibility of statements by US army commanders about their readiness to join the fighting in Ukraine.

“We have already officially drawn the attention of high-ranking American officials to the inadmissibility of the bravura statements of US army commanders. Washington is increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, turning the country’s territory into a battlefield with Russia, ”Antonov said in a widespread comment.

According to him, although today it is difficult to predict how far the United States is ready to go in aggravation with the Russian Federation, it remains to be hoped that the White House and the Pentagon are still able to stop at the “dangerous line.”

On October 22, the commanders of the 101st division of the US Airborne Forces stationed in Romania declared their readiness to cross the border and enter the territory of Ukraine in the event of an aggravation of the conflict.

On October 7, Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States would not take part in the Ukrainian conflict. The country’s authorities do not intend to send their army to participate in hostilities in Ukraine or attack Russian troops, he said.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmad Haj Ali expressed the opinion that the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army “Screaming Eagles” in Romania may indicate the beginning of a global conflict and a third world war.

On September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would not allow the West to use Ukraine as a springboard to create security threats for Russia.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that recently Russia in Ukraine has been confronted with the military potential of the entire NATO and a number of other unfriendly countries.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the United States, Great Britain and the European Union are pushing Ukraine to transfer military operations to Russian territory.

Putin emphasized that the West has made total Russophobia its weapon and has been cultivating hatred for Russia for decades, primarily in Ukraine, “for which they were preparing the fate of an anti-Russian foothold.” He pointed out that the Ukrainians “were turned into cannon fodder and pushed to war with our country, unleashing it back in 2014.”

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.