Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov thanked the US citizens who sent letters to the embassy in support of friendly relations between the countries.

According to him, many Americans expressed disagreement and apologized for “rash statements” against Russia from Washington.

“I am deeply moved by the caring and active position of ordinary Americans who understand that dialogue between states should be based on mutual respect and equality,” he said in a statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on Saturday, March 20.

According to Antonov, this approach of the citizens of the United States suggests that the potential for normalizing ties remains between peoples.

The ambassador also expressed the hope that the administration will listen to the voices of the voters and stop the course towards “further collapse of the already excessively confrontational relations.”

On March 17, Moscow invited Anatoly Antonov for consultations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova emphasized Moscow’s interest in preventing the irreversible degradation of relations with Washington.

This came after US President Joe Biden said that day that Russia must “pay the price” for its “interference” in the US elections.

The American leader’s statement was preceded by the publication on March 16 report Office of National Intelligence, in which Russia was accused of meddling in the American elections. Russian statesmen have been accused of trying to help Donald Trump’s re-election and obstruct Biden in the presidential election.

Washington has already announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions for Moscow’s alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.