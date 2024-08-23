Antonov: Kyiv will not succeed in creating any buffer zone on Russian territory

Kyiv will not be able to create any buffer zone on Russian territory, said Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. This is written by RIA Novosti.

“This is impossible… There will be no buffer zone on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the diplomat said about Kyiv’s plans.

Journalists recalled that the American side does not unequivocally reject such statements by Kyiv. “It is not for the Americans to judge what Russia should do and how Russia will defend its borders. We will not even discuss this with them,” the ambassador emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory. The Ukrainian leader also called on the West to hurry up with the supply of military aid to the country’s Armed Forces (AFU).