Antonov announced his intention to ask the White House “where America is heading”

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that he intends to ask representatives of the White House, with whom he is scheduled to meet, “where America is heading in relations with Russia,” reports RIA News.

He said that during the negotiations that will take place in the coming days, he hopes to receive a clear and precise answer to his question. “I want not from the press, but specifically to raise this issue with them,” the diplomat emphasized.