Russian diplomats plan to establish regular contacts with the updated apparatus of the White House, said RIA News Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov.

“We mean to establish a regular dialogue with American colleagues in the White House apparatus,” Antonov said.

He added that the Russian Federation will judge the foreign policy approaches of the new American President Joe Biden’s team by business, not rhetoric. At the same time, Antonov stressed that no special changes in American policy towards Russia should be expected.

“If there are any changes in the Russian direction, it will not be in essence, but rather in nuances. Systemic containment of Russia remains the alpha and omega of American policy, ”the diplomat noted.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that the dialogue with the new US administration would be more constructive, including the issue of extending the START Treaty.

The candidate for the post of the head of the State Department Anthony Blinken expressed the opinion that the agreement could be extended for five years, but the final decision would be made by the president.

On January 20, Biden already outlined the priorities of his work and canceled a number of decrees of the previous head of the United States, Donald Trump.