Antonov: Russia is not concerned about biased assessments of the elections coming from the West

Moscow is not concerned about biased assessments of the elections coming from unfriendly countries, said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. Writes about this TASS.

He responded to the West's assessments of the elections in Russia. “We are absolutely not concerned about biased assessments coming from unfriendly countries. Moreover, the injections are accompanied by a stream of deliberate lies and mentoring lectures,” the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, national security adviser to the American leader Jake Sullivan commented on the results of the presidential elections in Russia. According to him, the reality is that Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia. He stressed that Washington will act on this basis.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced foreign interference in the voting process. Diplomats said that the United States and Germany were in the lead in the process of interference in the Russian elections.