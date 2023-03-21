Russian Ambassador to Washington Antonov: US authorities are provoking the expansion of the geography of the crisis

According to Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States, the United States administration provokes the expansion of the geography of the Ukrainian crisis. According to the diplomat, this is indicated by the supply of arms to Kyiv. Ambassador’s words are given on the department’s official website.

Commenting on another $350 million military aid package to Ukraine, Antonov pointed out that the American authorities turn a blind eye to the corruption of their Kyiv colleagues. In his opinion, Washington is obsessed with the idea of ​​inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. “With its steps, the administration is only pushing Ukrainian radicals to new terrible deeds,” the diplomat says.

According to him, the United States does not think that by adding fuel to the fire, they are only provoking the expansion of the geography of the Ukrainian crisis. “Such actions jeopardize the security of all of Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO,” the ambassador added.

Earlier, Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow continues to maintain contacts with the United States to prevent incidents like the one that occurred in the Black Sea, when an American MQ-9 drone crashed.