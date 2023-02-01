The United States is not in the mood for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, we are talking about “maintaining a controlled heat.” This was announced on February 1 by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov on the air of the Big Game program.

“Today, the Americans are not in the mood to resolve the situation that has developed on Ukrainian territory through diplomacy. They unequivocally say that we must not stop, we must go forward, we must continue to stuff the Ukrainian army with various weapons. And today, it seems to me, we are talking about maintaining a controlled heat in hostilities on Ukrainian territory,” the diplomat said.

In his opinion, the Americans realize that they will not be able to win using only weapons and “with the help of cannon fodder in the form of Ukrainian servicemen.” Washington makes no secret of the fact that the US goal in Ukraine is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and wear it down.

Antonov noted that the current events in Ukraine are part of a “global struggle for a new world order”, the outlines of which are only becoming visible.

Earlier in the day, a Russian delegation at the plenary session of the UN Conference on Disarmament said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine increase the likelihood of a clash of nuclear powers. Such support for Kyiv is at odds with statements by representatives of France, the United States and Great Britain about a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

On January 30, journalist Rod Dreher wrote in an article for The American Conservative that the American authorities are leading the country to the start of a third world war because of the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that ordinary citizens do not have a real idea of ​​the scale and consequences of what is happening.

At the same time, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on January 26 that the US government takes Russia’s warnings about the risks of arms supplies to Ukraine seriously, but does not consider sending tanks an escalation of the conflict.

On January 20, former French Secretary of State Pierre Lelouch opined that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were exacerbating the conflict. According to him, it is necessary to look for diplomatic solutions to get out of the Ukrainian conflict, providing security guarantees to both sides.

Also, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine, which was discussed at the contact group meeting in Ramstein, would lead to a dangerous escalation and an increase in casualties.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.